A sovereign Ukraine is an existential matter for us: Polish Ambassador to Kyiv

TVP World spoke to Bartosz Cichocki, Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine about the war, plus the prospects and ambitions of Ukraine.

“For countries like Poland, the existence of sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine, and a stable, economically and socially, Ukraine is an existential thing. This is not only about investments and benefits in construction or signing contracts for weapons and hospital equipment”, the ambassador emphasized.

Therefore it is fundamental for countries like Poland, who want greater regional security, to see Ukraine in the EU and NATO, said Ambassador Cichocki.