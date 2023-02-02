German publisher promotes Nazi propaganda, blaming Poland for World War II

An analyst at the Polish Institute for Western Affairs, Patrycja Anna Tepper, has informed the public on Twitter that a German magazine related to the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, has published an article and a video propagating German Nazi propaganda. The Polish website tysol.pl informed on the case. The subject of this article on the main page of their newspaper “COMPACT-Geschichte” reads “Polish chauvinism”, which the authors claim – was to have contributed to the outbreak of World War II.

“The AfD has its own newspaper,” we begin by reading. And then, its latest issue bears the scandalous title “Poland’s glossed-over fault”, and The article reads “how Polish chauvinism, directed not only against Germany but also against the Soviet Union, developed rapidly and played a significant role in the outbreak of WWII,” wrote the analyst.

AfD ma taką swoją gazetkę i w nowym numerze pt. "Przemilczana wina Polski" czytamy:

"Przeczytajcie, jak polski szowinizm, skierowany nie tylko przeciwko Niemcom, ale i przeciwko Związkowi Sowieckiemu, szybko się rozwijał i odegrał niemałą rolę w wybuchu II WŚ.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/RHVVY4Vvcl

— Patrycja Anna Tepper (@tepper_anna) February 1, 2023

“This is in connection with reparations demands. I would like to remind you that the AfD is the main political force in the polls in neighboring Mecklenburg (German federal state) (…),” Tepper wrote on Twitter.





The newspaper also contains the following types of articles “Polish road to war / 1930-1939; Saber-rattling from Warsaw: Poland’s war plans against Germany; Terror against minorities: hatred of Germans, Jews, and Ukrainians”.





The newspaper does not stop here at the propaganda article. The German publishing house also published a discussion on its YouTube channel, which promotes and further propagates the glaring ideas from the publication.

Oprócz skandalicznego wydania gazetki od AfD, mamy też materiał video. Obejrzałam kilka minut i już wiem, że:

Polska UKRADŁA niemieckie ziemie i wymordowała 2 mln Niemców a 10 mln przepędziła. Do dziś nie przepracowała tych zbrodni, nie to Niemcy. 1/2https://t.co/OeAlRBuIYG pic.twitter.com/Zc9gAKtS0m

— Patrycja Anna Tepper (@tepper_anna) February 1, 2023

The discussion puts out false claims and statements that Poland murdered 2 mln Germans and expelled 10 million, destroying German culture in various parts of the country, and that it was Poland who created concentration camps for the Germans.





41,000 users have seen the video on YouTube.





The dishonorable content of the publication is scandalous as was Nazi Germany when attacking Poland in 1939, wholesale decimating the country economically and culminating with at least 6 million Polish citizens dead. Add to that Germany’s denial of material responsibility for those losses while ignoring Poland’s war reparation claims.