GBP 2.3 bn coming from Chelsea FC sale will soon be in support for Ukraine: UK media

The United Kingdom’s government will be donating GBP 2.3 bn to a foundation working for Ukraine over the next few weeks. The money comes with the sale of Chelsea association football club, owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, but has yet to be approved by the European Union, the Telegraph reported.

It will make for one of the largest donations to war victims in history. The money has been kept in a special bank account for eight months, and now the British government officials are completing the final formalities.





According to the media, the yet-to-be-announced foundation is close to receiving approval from the Charities Committee. Still, the British government must wait to receive approval from the EU, which has imposed sanctions on previous Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

The British government is waiting for final approval of the European Union to transfer the £2.3 billion raised by Roman Abramovich from the sale of the "Chelsea" FC, to the fund to support Ukraine, writes The Telegraph.

🔗https://t.co/5ne9Jx380P pic.twitter.com/qsIbHrnzez

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 31, 2023

Under an agreement between the British government and Abramovich, when the takeover of Chelsea by American Todd Boehly was finalized in May last year, the foundation will be led by the former head of UNICEF UK, Mike Penrose. Details of the charity’s board and projects are expected to be unveiled in the next two weeks.





The creation of a foundation to receive money from the sale of the club was Roman Abramovich’s own idea. The Russian oligarch, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, decided to sell the football club in early March, in anticipation of facing sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Legal obligations ensure that neither Abramovich nor Chelsea will ever be able to benefit from the funds earmarked for the foundation. The agreement to establish the foundation had been concluded with the British government last spring.