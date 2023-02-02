Eastern Express 02.02

Many countries have decided to create organizations representing their common interests over the past few decades. One such informal alliance is BRICS. In recent months there have been rumors of the group expanding to include other nations of the so-called “global South”, like Algeria, Argentina, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. What is the BRICS alliance and what is its purpose? TVP World prepared a report and invited Prof. Zbigniew Krysiak, Chairman of the Schuman’s Thought Institute, to shed more light on the matter.