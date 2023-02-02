Renewables covered 17 pct of Poland’s electricity consumption in 2022

Solar energy is a valuable supporting source of power during the summer months, while wind farms complement the energy mix mainly during autumn and winter, PSE said on Thursday.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Renewable energy sources satisfied over 17 percent of domestic electricity consumption in Poland in 2022, power grid operator PSE has reported.

However, the drawback is that the growing share of renewable energy in the mix increases the energy system’s dependence on the weather, the operator added.

Poland is still heavily reliant on coal in its energy mix. As of December 2022, coal and lignite constituted almost 80 percent of the mix while gas-fired energy production was responsible for 6 percent.