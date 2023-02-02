Polish Foreign Minister visits Sweden, pledges his support for NATO application

The chief of Polish diplomacy will visit Stockholm and Uppsala. During his visit, Rau will meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and the Speaker of the Riksdag (Parliament) Andreas Norlén.

At Uppsala Castle, Minister Rau will talk to the Governor of Uppsala County Göran Enander and visit the local University Library. He will also participate in the ceremony of laying flowers at the cross and on the graves of the January insurgents.





Before visiting Sweden, Rau visited Riga on Tuesday, where he met with the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. After the meeting, journalists were asking Rau on his visit to Stockholm.

Today, FM @RauZbigniew began his visit to Sweden, during which he will meet with FM of 🇸🇪 @TobiasBillstrom and Speaker of the Parliament @andreasostgote.

A visit to the Uppsala Cathedral, where Katarzyna Jagiellonka's tomb is located, was one of the highlights of the day. pic.twitter.com/I5mj1ik0fV

“Of course, the issue of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO comes to the fore. The matter is not new – I will assure my Swedish interlocutors that our position here is absolutely unambiguous – I am thinking about the position of Poland and the Baltic states,” said Polish Minister Rau.







Finland and Sweden jointly applied to join NATO in May 2022. At the beginning of August last year, the then deputy head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted ratification documents to the US State Department, expressing Poland’s consent as to the admission of both countries to the North Atlantic Alliance.





Minister Rau pointed out that when it comes to NATO enlargement, the political calendar needs to be looked at, and what will happen in the coming months in the international arena needs to be taken into account.





“We should remember that in Turkey there will be elections in May, then there will be a period of intensive consultations, and then we have a NATO summit. I am talking about this in advance, in case the appropriate decisions for the accession of Sweden and Finland are taken earlier – one should always hope that this problem may be solved, which, however, seems to be more serious than we assumed during the summit in Madrid,” said the head of the Polish MFA.





He affirmed, that the Polish side is in constant contact with Ankara. Rau recalled that in May, together with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, he had met in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.





“We remain firmly convinced that for the security of NATO’s eastern flank, especially the northern part of this flank, the accession of Sweden and Finland is of fundamental importance,” Minister Rau said.





The issue of Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to NATO has become an element of tension between the alliance members. Both countries applied for NATO accession after Russia attacked Ukraine. At that time, it was argued that the joint processing of applications by both countries was necessary from the viewpoint of NATO’s defense planning.





However, NATO enlargement requires the consent of all 30 member states. The accession protocols have not yet been ratified by Hungary and Turkey. Ankara is conditioning its support for NATO enlargement on seeing a change in Finnish and Swedish policies towards Kurdish organizations considered terrorists by Turkey.





Another event met Turkish outrage as Rasmus Paludan, an activist and founder of an anti-Muslim party burned a Quaran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.





As a result of this, Turkish President Erdoğan had announced that Sweden could no longer count on Ankara’s support for its bid to join NATO. This stance was criticized by Helsinki, Finland, who are also committed to joining NATO together with their neighbor.





“I don’t like this atmosphere, a position where Sweden is presented as a sort of trouble child in the classroom. I don’t think this is the case,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, adding that “[like Finland] Sweden also ticks all the boxes that are needed to become a member of NATO.” she added.





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed that his country is continuing to abide with the trilateral agreement on NATO accession signed last year between Sweden, Finland and Turkey.





“We embarked on this journey together and we do the journey towards membership together,” Kristersson said.