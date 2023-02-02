Most Poles use online banking

Rafał Guz/PAP

About 56 percent of adult Poles used online banking services in 2022, a government-sponsored economic think-tank has reported.

“A more than three-fold growth has been observed in Poland over the past 15 years,” the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said in its weekly publication on Thursday, adding that only 13 percent of Poles used online banking in 2007.

However, Poland is still four percentage points behind the EU average, PIE added.

Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands are the clear leaders in the EU, with rates of 95, 94 and 91 percent, respectively.

Greece, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania lag behind Poland.

Poland also exhibits bigger differences than the EU average in online banking use when it comes to age groups. About 76 percent of people aged 25-34 use online banking services whereas only 22 percent of seniors aged 65-74 do their banking using the internet.