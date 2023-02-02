NATO solidarity is the foundation for our resilience: Polish Deputy PM

“In a situation of threat posed by the attempt to rebuild the Russian empire, the solidarity of the countries forming the North Atlantic Alliance and the EU is the foundation on which we build our resilience,” said Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, in Zagreb.

In Croatia’s capital, Błaszczak had met with Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić. The topics for the talks included support for Ukraine, the situation in the Western Balkans, and bilateral cooperation.

During a press conference after the meeting, he announced that at the month’s end Minister Banožić would visit Poland to meet the Croatian, American, British, and Romanian soldiers stationed there.





“I am thankful that Croatian forces continue their presence on Polish soil, this undoubtedly strengthens the interoperability between our forces and shows the solidarity of the North Atlantic Alliance,” said Błaszczak.





“We welcomed the UN decision to extend the mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina with joy and satisfaction,” said the head of the Ministry of National Defense. “Polish troops are participating in this mission and will continue to participate,” he declared.





“We are aware of the threats that come from the east, but also from the south, which is why we show solidarity with our allies. This is what we did before and that we will continue to do in the future,” said Mr Błaszczak.





Croatia’s Minister of Defense Mario Banožić underlined that Croatia and Poland are strategic partners and allies. “Today’s meeting confirmed the commitment of both sides to continue cooperation,” said Banožić, showing how the talks centre on bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation within NATO and the EU, as well as the current security situation in south-eastern Europe and the war in Ukraine.





After the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Croatia, Błaszczak also met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. The head of the Ministry of National Defense said that topics covered pertained to security, both military and also energy. “This is the famous three seas initiative that is supported by the Croatian government,” Polish official said.