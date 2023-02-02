Groundhog Phil delivers U.S. bitter pill forecasting six more weeks of chill

Pennsylvania’s most famous weather forecasting groundhog “Punxsutawney Phil”, saw his shadow on Thursday, a clear indication of six more weeks of winter.

The annual Groundhog Day event at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney has “Punxsutawney Phil” declaring whether winter will last six more weeks or if spring will come early based on whether or not he sees his own shadow after appearing from his winter ‘den’.

This is the 137th groundhog weather prognostication, according to the club’s president.

“I see a shadow on my stage, and so no matter how you measure, it’s six more weeks of winter weather,” the rodent’s handler read off the scroll he said Phil had chosen.

Human meteorologists have more advanced methods for predicting the weather now than they did when Phil first got the gig in 1887, which is useful as Phil has an accuracy rate of around 40 percent over the last decade.

The Groundhog Day event was made even more popular by the 1993 film comedy “Groundhog Day” which starred Bill Murray.