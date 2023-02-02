Qatargate: EU parliament strips two MEPs of immunity

Two members of the European Parliament, Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella were stripped of their immunity in a vote on Thursday following a request by Belgian investigators to question them over a cash-for-influence corruption scandal that has come to be known as “Qatargate”.

Their fellow MEPs overwhelmingly voted, by a show of hands, for the move to waive the two colleagues’ immunity, both of whom hail from the centre-left Socialists and Democrats.

Speaking after the vote, Tarabella told reporters that he was innocent and would respond to questions by Belgian authorities.

Tarabella, according to his lawyer, had visited Qatar twice and had been fully transparent about his trips to construction sites and work camps, with a focus on addressing human and labour rights and freedom of expression.

Remaining in Belgian custody are Greek MEP and former Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, Italian former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and two other individuals. They are facing charges of corruption and money laundering in relation to alleged payments from Qatar and Morocco.