EU officials visit Ukraine for talks ahead of war anniversary

Bringing promises of military, financial and political aid, more than a dozen top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Although Ukraine’s recent purge of corrupt officials has prompted praise from the EU, the block demands more anti-corruption measures before Ukraine is admitted. One major crackdown will not suffice as Ukraine must build a credible track record over time to shed its reputation for endemic graft.

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia’s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, attaching a photo of her arriving at a Kyiv railway station.

A meeting between the members of the EU’s executive European Commission with the members of the Ukrainian government was scheduled for Thursday. Charles Michel, chairman of the 27 EU national leaders, will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, while Ukrainians are fighting to defend our common values, we support your economic security.

To date, our EU support amounts to €50 billion.

We are with you on this for the long haul. https://t.co/tA0cpqjkJG

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 2, 2023

Zelenskyy calls for more Russia sanctions at EU meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Thursday for more punitive measures against Russia by the European Union and said he had discussed a new EU sanctions package with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with von der Leyen, he said the speed of the EU sanctions campaign against Russia had “slightly slowed down” and should be stepped up.

It is the first gathering of such a number of European Commission members in Kyiv since Russia attacked Ukraine last February 24. The arrival of EU officials follows fresh Western pledges of arms deliveries to help Ukraine resist an expected new Russian offensive. The move has been unsurprisingly lambasted by Moscow which claimed new weapon deliveries would escalate the conflict but not change its course.

The list of discussed topics will feature, according to EU officials, more arms and money for Ukraine as well as increased accessibility for Ukrainian products to the EU market, helping Kyiv meet its energy needs, imposing further sanctions on Russia, prosecuting Russia’s leadership for the war and war crimes, as well as extending an EU no-roaming mobile calls zone to Ukraine.

“It is a very strong signal that we are in Kyiv during the war. It’s a signal to the Ukrainian people. It’s a signal to Russia. It’s a signal to the world,” said a senior EU official.

Arrived in Kyiv to convey EU’s strongest message of support to all Ukrainians defending their country.

EU assistance has reached €50 billion since the start of Russia’s war. Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild. pic.twitter.com/wfhIo9f9HT

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 2, 2023

Ukraine’s long road to EU membership

Josep Borrell, the chief of EU diplomacy, announced that the number of Ukrainian troops to be trained by the EU would be doubled to 30,000 this year and promised EUR 25 million would be channelled to demining areas recaptured by Ukraine.

Russia brought war back to Europe, but Ukraine keeps fighting back. Glad to announce to PM @Denys_Shmyhal that EU Military Assistance Mission #EUMAM will train additional 15.000 Ukrainian soldiers, taking the total number of EUMAM trained personnel to 30.000.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cLTspN6MBz

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 2, 2023

“Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild,” Borrell tweeted, adding that he had met Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Among things that are not planned for discussion during the EU dignitaries’ visit are Ukraine’s calls for long-range rockets or fighter jets, officials said.

The EU’s top tier for migration, agriculture, economy and justice were also in the Ukrainian capital.

While the bloc refuses to fast-track Ukraine into its family, it has already earmarked approximately EUR 60 billion in aid to the country, including nearly EUR 12 billion of military support and EUR 18 billion euros to help run the country this year.

“Some may want to speculate about the end game but the simple truth is that we are not there yet,” an EU official said about Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

The wartorn country has to meet a number of entry requirements ranging from political and economic stability to adopting various EU laws.

Ukraine was given membership candidate status last June. Now the EU is expected to stress its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s “further European integration” and to decide on consecutive steps once all conditions are “fully met”, according to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters.