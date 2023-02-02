AfD linked to Kremlin: expert on history-distorting German party

Politicians of Germany’s far-right AfD, the Bundestag’s largest opposition party, have repeatedly shocked international opinion with their controversial statements. Recently, they released a provocative video, accusing Poland of stealing German land and murdering the country’s people during WWII, thus clearly distorting history.



To discuss the matter, we were joined by Michał Piękoś, a journalist and political commentator.

As our guest pointed out, there is “very little doubt” that the party is connected to the Kremlin, “just as many other far-right parties in Europe.” At the same time, he explained that the party has been recently gaining popularity, especially in the eastern parts of Germany.

Asked about AfD’s influence on decision-making in Germany, Piękoś said that there is none, since it has been marginalized by other parties, who jointly decided not to cooperate with it on any level nor include it in any coalitions.

“Unfortunately, these dangerous thoughts and ideas [spread by AfD in their provocative materials] are getting some attention within German society and obviously, they have to be stopped,” he said.

Commenting on the party’s revisionist approach to history, Piękoś said that despite AfD’s “official” line, condemning Nazi Germany, many of the party’s members would “very much like to return not only to the German borders from 1939, but also “make Poland disappear from the map of Europe” again.

“When you go to the party’s local rallies… you hear opinions and statements which very much resemble those sentiments that pushed NSDAP, the Nazi party, in the 1930s forward,” he assessed.