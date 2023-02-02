Polish president says he is ready to build iron curtain, if need be

Andrzej Duda was speaking in Riga where he had security talks with Latvian counterpart Egils Levits.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s president has said he is prepared to build a new iron curtain “up to the clouds” in order to keep aggressive states away.

Andrzej Duda was speaking in Riga where he had security talks with Latvian counterpart Egils Levits.

He added that Poland and Latvia opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and were ready to do everything to keep the conflict away from their countries.

“Today the real goal of the Russian leaders, and most of all (Russian president – PAP) Vladimir Putin, is to reinstate the Tsarist empire. We are against this war and will do everything to keep it away from our doorsteps,” Duda said.

“I am prepared for the iron curtain to be rebuilt, if I have to deal with an aggressive state across the eastern border that wants to kill its neighbours, take their lands and take their freedom,” he said.

“I am ready to build an iron curtain up to the clouds just to keep them away from us.”

Duda added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “brought serious changes to the way many people view the world, most of all with regard to security and the future.”

He added that the Baltic states, who have similar experiences with Russian hegemony to Poland, had warned the world that the downfall of communism in Russia did not mean “that Russia with its great-Russian mentality has disappeared from the face of the earth.”

“In fact, we are witnessing its resurrection, an explosion of the Russian imperial complex, which has effected in aggression towards our part of Europe,” the president said.

Duda said Russia’s conduct over the past year has shown the world that “tales about the end of history and eternal peace… in Europe are a total illusion.”