Ex-Lewandowski manager blackmail trial starts on Thursday

Mohammed Badra/PAP/EPA

The former manager of Robert Lewandowski will go on trial at a Warsaw district court on Thursday for allegedly trying to blackmail the football star and his wife Anna.

According to prosecutors, between September 2019 and September 2020 Cezary K. repeatedly threatened the Lewandowskis with the disclosure of confidential tax information related to a company owned by the footballer unless the couple paid him EUR 20 million.

He is also charged with providing confidential information about Lewandowski to German media despite being bound by a confidentiality clause.

In October 2020 and April 2021 K. pleaded not guilty to the charges when questioned.