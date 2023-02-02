EU’S von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for meetings intended to stress support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears.

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia’s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners,” she tweeted attaching a photo of her arriving at a Kyiv railway station.

“We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation.”

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 2, 2023

Members of the executive European Commission are to meet members of the Ukrainian government on Thursday.

On Friday, von der Leyen and the chairman of the 27 European Union national leaders, Charles Michel, will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.