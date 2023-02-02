Fight in east toughens, says Zelenskyy

In a sombre assessment of the latest developments on the frontline, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the situation there in eastern Ukraine “has become tougher” as Russian forces push for gains that they could vaunt on the first anniversary of their invasion, that is, February 24.



The latest chapter of Russia’s barbaric assault on Ukraine saw civilian infrastructure targeted and dogged fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

In Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian city located in the east of the country, a Russian missile destroyed an apartment building and damaged seven more on Wednesday night. At least three people were killed and 20 injured, regional police said.

In Bakhmut, fierce fighting continued with Russian forces attempting encircling manoeuvres. The battle took on full urban warfare characteristic with building-to-building fighting. As a soldier in a Ukrainian unit of Belarusian volunteers told Reuters from inside the city, troops were fighting for gains of just 100 metres a night amid incessant Russian shelling.

Russia is bent on boasting at least some territorial gains ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion which falls on February 24, according to Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Taking cover in Norway, a defected former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group told Reuters he wanted to apologise for having fought in Ukraine and was advocating for bringing the perpetrators of atrocities in the conflict before the face of justice.

Cleaning up before European guests arrive

Meanwhile, on Ukraine’s “internal front”, a series of resignations and dismissals of Ukrainian officials have recently taken place as part of an anti-corruption purge. An influential billionaire’s home was raided in what media said was an investigation of suspected financial crime.

At the Tax Office, separate raids were carried out. Also, a former interior minister’s home was raided two days before Kyiv hosts a summit with the European Union where it wants to show it is bearing down on corruption after years of it thriving unchecked.

Leaders descend on Kyiv

Thursday is set to be a busy day for Kyiv as over a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Ukraine’s capital bringing promises of more military, financial and political aid. In its symbolic nature, the trip is to highlight support for Ukraine and boost the defenders’ morale ahead of the approaching first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

With Germany’s breakthrough decision on sending its Leopard tanks to Ukraine and allowing other countries to do the same, the German military seeks to order new Leopards on the double to fill the shortage, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. The official added that he did not care where the money came from.

Keeping Russians out of the Olympic Games in Paris

On Friday, EU countries will seek a deal on a European Commission proposal to set price caps on Russian oil products amid rifts between member states, diplomats said.

The world of international sports has been shaken by a recent idea of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics as “neutral” representatives. But President Zelenskyy’s remark that “any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood” strikes home hard. There can be no talk of neutrality or smuggling into the Olympics sports representatives of a nation that perpetrated murder, rape and torture.

Olympic officials have been bending over backwards to mitigate the uproar brewing among states opposing the idea of having Russian athletes back in the game.