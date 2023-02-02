I see scope for cooperation with U.S. on WWII reparations from Germany: dep FM

U.S. congressmen were very interested in our report on war reparations, Poland’s deputy foreign minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Wednesday in Washington after meeting with the lawmakers and a representative of the U.S. State Department. As he added, he sees scope for cooperation with Congress on the matter.



Germany owes Poland USD 1.5 trillion for WWII losses

see more

“We believe that there is room for discussion here, for studying this historical and political issue that is affecting the lives of our country today… There is a lot of interest in the problem and in the report,” Mularczyk said during a briefing.

“We see some opportunities here for cooperation with congressmen and senators from both parties in the future,” he added.

Wrapping up his busy day meeting members of 🇺🇲 Congress and Rep. of the @JoeBiden Administration @arekmularczyk moved to the Senate where he sat down with @SenRickScott and @SenToddYoung for a conversation on the unsettled issue of 🇵🇱's WWII losses. pic.twitter.com/3E9xMKUCYl

— Embassy of Poland U.S. (@PolishEmbassyUS) February 1, 2023

The official conveyed that he had held discussions on the subject with more than a dozen politicians from both parties, including, among others, Republican Senator Ted Cruz. He stipulated, however, that many of his interlocutors were unaware of the scale of the problem.

“Many congressmen were surprised that Germany never paid war reparations to Poland, that they looted it so much and have no intention of giving anything back. Here in the U.S., where property rights are so strong… many congressmen were shocked that Germany robbed Poland and to this day has not accounted for it,” Mularczyk emphasised.

“I see a scope for cooperation here, because Germany’s behaviour is not in line with the standards of the rule of law or the protection of human rights,” he continued.

In addition to meeting with 🇺🇸 Congressmen Dep. FM @arekmularczyk met w/ @StateEUR Dereck Hogan, Acting Assistant Secretary at @StateDept. Continued support for 🇺🇦 and the issue of 🇩🇪 compensation to 🇵🇱 for WWII damages were discussed. pic.twitter.com/CE7l7HrrAf

— Embassy of Poland U.S. (@PolishEmbassyUS) January 31, 2023

The deputy minister also explained that the WWII reparations issue could be a good basis for increasing knowledge among American elites and the public about the history of Poland and our region, as well as the impact of war destruction on today’s standard of living, labour migration and other problems.