LIVE: Day 344 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine “has become tougher” as Russian forces push for gains that they could show on the first anniversary of their invasion, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a sombre assessment.

A two-story construction module caught fire in occupied #Sevastopol, #Crimea. The fire took place on an area of 200 square meters. Five people died. pic.twitter.com/VWakU9QfJl

Russia scored 2.28 out of 10, a 22-point change from the previous year, ranking 146th out of 165 states included in the report. (2/2)

#Russia may launch another offensive on February 24 on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, stated defense minister Oleksii Reznikov. pic.twitter.com/jGchC3cpTZ

Fighters of the #Belarusian Kalinouski Regiment captured two #Wagner mercenaries. https://t.co/op458DRNkz

