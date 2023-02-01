I am proud of Czech, Polish help to Ukraine: Czech President-Elect Pavel

In an interview given to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) and Polish Radio Czech President-Elect Pavel confirmed he intends to make a state visit to Poland. As for Ukraine, he believes that the country ought to belong to NATO, as well as the EU, and expressed his pride in the Polish and Czech contribution to the country’s defence against Russian aggression.

Petr Pavel, retired general and President-Elect of the Czech Republic, reaffirmed his intention to go to Poland on his second state visit.

This marks the importance Pavel sees in Czech-Polish relations. Traditionally, newly elected Czech presidents pay their first state visit to Bratislava, the capital of neighbouring Slovakia, a nation with which the Czechs share a strong kinship and for decades had formed the state of Czechoslovakia.

As President-Elect Pavel said, Polish President Andrzej Duda offered to organise a trilateral meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an idea he was open to.

He added that his reason for visiting Poland is about more than just the occasional misunderstandings between the two countries that might need smoothing over.

“I would want to use the visit to once more ensure our friends in Poland and the Baltic States, that nothing has changed in the way the Czech Republic perceives our commitments as allies of Poland and the Baltic States,” he said in reference to a blunderous statement made by his opponent in the race for the Prague Castle, Andrej Babiš, during one of the debates. “We consider the principle of solidarity within the collective defence system as key for our security.”

Pavel stressed that he is proud, that the Czech Republic and Poland are among the states that have decided to assist Ukraine and continue to remain at the forefront of the effort.

Poland and the Czech Republic, together with Slovakia and Hungary, form the Visegrad Four (V4) regional cooperation group. As the Czech President-Elect stressed, the V4 should present a unified front on as many matters as possible, especially ahead of the planned NATO summit which is to be held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

The Polish government recently announced that it intends to increase its defence spending to 4 pct. GDP, well above the 2 pct. target NATO countries have pledged, but many, including the Czech Republic, failed to meet.

Pavel said that he has been a vocal critic of the previous Czech governments, which had not met the 2 pct. target. He stressed that while he was the head of NATO’s military committee, he had numerous times called on the alliance’s member states to prepare plans on how they intend to fulfil the requirement.

“I am very glad that the current Czech government has put forward a bill with clear commitments to dedicate 2 percent of GDP to defence,” said Pavel, and declared that he will immediately sign it into law.

On Ukraine

Pavel identified certain conditions that need to be met if the war in Ukraine is to end in 2023, something he said he personally hopes for.

“The conditions are first and foremost that we keep helping Ukraine, that we do not reduce our assistance. On the contrary, we should do everything in our power to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be as effective as possible,” he said.

He stressed the importance of imposing sanctions on Russia and that the countries imposing them maintain a unified front, as the only way to restore Ukraine’s full sovereignty, to force Russia to respect international law, and secure a peace deal respecting both international law and Ukraine’s vital interests.

He said that a defeat of Russia “at all costs” and its “long-term isolation are not in our interests”, but rather that Russia should “return to normal international relations, in which international law is respected, and only then can we ready ourselves for negotiating with it,” but as he added, “Russia must show at least some rudimentary willingness [to respect international law]. And we are yet to see it.”

“If we set ourselves the goal to see Russia defeated in Ukraine, then to that end we must provide Ukraine with everything that it does not itself possess to meet that goal,” said Pavel, who is puzzled by why some countries in the West consider certain kinds of weapons to be acceptable assistance to Kyiv, and others not. He did, however, say that the use of nuclear weapons or NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine is out of the question.

“Our goal should be to make the Ukrainian army effective enough to push the Russian army out of [Ukraine’s] territory,” said Pavel.

Asked about Czech capabilities for supplying weapons to Ukraine, Pavel said that he was glad the Czech Republic and Poland both provided as much materiel to Ukraine as their capabilities permitted, and while the Czech army may have met its limit to provide certain kinds of equipment, he added that “there is a great potential in our defence industry, which is being employed toward Ukraine’s benefit.”

As for Ukraine’s EU and NATO aspirations, Pavel said he was wholeheartedly in favour, especially citing Ukraine’s dedication to the values it shares with the two blocs, adding that in order to uphold those values, Ukrainians have made tremendous sacrifices. Therefore, NATO and the EU should “meet [Ukraine’s] ambitions when it becomes possible in the slightest. Meaning, that when the war is over, we should facilitate Ukrainians joining both organisations.”

As he pointed out, the current conflict will turn the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the most experienced military force in Europe, and the long-term Western help has already ensured its interoperability with the other members of the NATO alliance.

“I am convinced, that membership in both these organisations would help not only Ukraine, but it would help Europe, it would help Europe’s security and stability,” President-Elect Pavel said, summarising the matter of Ukraine’s accession to NATO as well as the EU.