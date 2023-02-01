Military Mind 01.02

343 days have passed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian General Staff has cautioned that there is still a significant risk of Russian missile and air strikes. In the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched over 65 shelling attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure in a number of areas. The invading troops are engaged in heavy fighting in the areas of Bakhmut and Lyman to its north but are taking significant losses there. Kherson continues to see the most Russian artillery attacks outside of the Donbas region. It seems likely that the primary objectives of the Russian command in the area involve grinding down civilian morale and preventing potential Ukrainian counterattacks across the Dnipro river.