World News 01.02

Global superpowers are vying for influence in Asia; heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues ahead of likely a new Russian offensive; and two years have already gone by since the military junta took over in Myanmar. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

The scope of modern-day battle extends beyond reach of even the most sophisticated artillery. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put the security of NATO at large and the Baltic States in particular at risk, especially when it comes to the cybersecurity front. TVP World invited Dan Shomon, cybersecurity expert with U.S. President Biden’s administration, to shed more light on the issue.