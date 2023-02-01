The chatbot who almost became a doctor

What do I think of him? To quote a fellow Doctor of Philosophy: ‘Instead of admitting he doesn’t know, he lies and collects data from his artificially intelligent bottom’.

It was developed by a previously unknown startup called OpenAI, and today Microsoft is investing $10 billion in it! ChatGPT has taken off – everyone has said what they know about it, so I will also speak. Let me warn you in advance that I have a problem with this invention like Galkiewicz had with Slowacki in ‘Ferdydurke’: "I cannot understand how it delights if it does not delight". I will try to show why. To be clear too: I’m not particularly afraid of ChatGPT. It just bores me. Such a "guggle" (after all, it draws handfuls from Google) with an afterburner – an internal editor that does the copy-pasting and cutting-bending for us. Instead of using the 10 texts it finds, it scans and compiles thousands. So "what’s the big deal?" What’s the hype about?

Because the hype is considerable. It took it just five days to cross the one million user barrier – which means it did it 60 times faster than Facebook (although it was a different time when FB took off 18 years ago, even in internet accessibility), but also 15 times faster than Instagram! This dragon’s entry into the IT agora was announced on 30 November 2022, and by early December had already given rise to headlines in the press (still formulated by human editors): "As the sophistication of chatbots increases, the debate on artificial intelligence intensifies". And we can already hear in our heads the jingle of the editor Wołoszański’s programme, let’s call it this time "Sensations of the 21st century".

Then it was reported regularly about the extraordinary talents of this chatbot. A week ago, for example, "it turned out that ChatGPT was able to pass MBA exams and an exam giving a licence to practice medicine in the US". And the next day, "the ChatGPT bot passed exams at a US law school" – with what was not a multiple-choice test, but exams involving writing robust dissertations on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxes and torts. One would like to burst one’s face behind the crowd in a big "WOW!", or possibly shake with fear combined with indignation. However, I suggest you take a break.

Faster, but not better. Unless in Polish

What a chatbot and artificial intelligence (AI) are and why they are being worked on at all I have already explained in these pages. To reiterate the point: we are trying to create a self-learning computer programme, capable of communicating with humans in the best possible way and mimicking perfectly our courses of thought, information gathering and processing, and storytelling. The fundamental problem that society could have with this is that we have no insight into the ‘guts’ of this computing machine. Even with a thousand intellectual athletes, it is impossible to verify within the code what this AI has ‘sculpted’ there and how it got there.

Read the rest in TVP Weekly.