Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.9 pct in December – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate went down to 2.9 percent in December 2022 from 3.0 percent in November, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed edged down to 503,000 in December from 508,000 in November, Eurostat also said.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, remained unchanged from the previous month at 6.6 percent in December.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate went up to 5.2 percent in December 2022 from 5.1 percent in November.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.