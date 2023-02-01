Why Doesn’t Babiš Want to Help Poland?

The former Czech prime minister used to be a member of the Communist Party and a confidential collaborator with the secret police. Today, he is a European ally of Emmanuel Macron and Guy Verhofstadt.

You recognize your true friends in times of poverty. Poles may have recalled this saying after the infamous statement by the former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Less than a week before the decisive battle for Hradčany [the hilltop neighborhood home to the Prague Castle Complex, the seat of the Czech Head of State], this politician, who is running for president, declared that he would not come to Poland’s aid in time of need.

This statement was made during an election debate. When asked what he would do as president of the Czech Republic if Poland and the Baltic states were attacked by Russia, Babiš said: “I would not send our children to war under any circumstances.” And although later the Czech politician tried to finesse his position, stating that Czech allied commitments within NATO remained valid, his earlier words caused an avalanche of critical commentary in Poland.

Let’s not have any illusions though – in politics, the notion of friendship only appears as an element of propaganda. However, we can talk about a convergence of interests.

There is a consensus among Polish political elites that it’s necessary to help Ukraine, which is defending itself against the Russian invaders, because their victory will stave off the threat from Russia. This belief is, after all, consistent with the doctrine of Jerzy Giedroyc and Juliusz Mieroszewski [editors of the influential, cold-war era, Polish émigré journal Kultura]. It assumes that for its security, Poland should be fenced-off from Russia by three countries: Ukraine, Belarus and Lithuania.

Babiš, on the other hand, adopts a different perspective – one that is widespread in the countries that once belonged to the Habsburg monarchy. There is a belief among Czechs, Slovaks, Hungarians and Austrians that there is more to gain from an isolationist or even pacifist approach to conflicts that don’t directly concern them, than by getting involved. And this is precisely the approach Babiš wants to use in the campaign.

Of course, we can’t disregard the Czech politician’s past either. In Czechoslovakia in the period of real socialism – so in a state subordinated to the USSR – Babiš was a secret collaborator of the security service (StB) and a member of the Communist Party. This factor leads one to consider whether the former head of the Czech government simply has some connection to the Kremlin.

However, the storm that Babiš caused in Poland with his statement doesn’t only concern Polish-Czech relations. Disputes about who is Ukraine’s ally in Europe and who is a “Russian sock puppet” have returned to Polish social media.

