A weak Russia will be a threat to NATO [INTERVIEW]

Tanks are easy targets because of their size. It’s just that a tank is also a deadly machine that can accomplish important objectives at decisive moments in battle, argues Robert Forczyk, an American former military officer and author of books on military history.

TVP WEEKLY: I was somewhat surprised to learn that the author of many interesting books on military history, the man I thought was a Pole because of his last name, is a former American tank driver and intelligence officer.

Robert Forczyk: My family name is indeed Polish and my grandparents emigrated to the U.S. before World War I. I’m am Polish-Amercan. Unfortunately, my knowledge of Polish is rather limited to "dziekuje" and "dzien dobry" But I’ve always been interested in Polish history. I think that from this point Poland is in the best situation now, as never in the past centuries.

I’m glad that you aren’t indifferent to my country.

Polish heritage is of course important to me, and my hero was Pope John Paul II, who supported the reconstruction of Polish independence and the restoration of freedom. You know that in countries like the United States, people take this for granted. In Poland, people have always fought for it in the past centuries. Therefore, we must understand that people are needed who want to become soldiers, policemen, doctors, and firemen, and people who want to defend this freedom.

Are you saying that as a former military officer…

I was commissioned as a tank officer in 1983. I served overseas in Korea and in the U.S., and I was also deployed in Europe. Later, I became an intelligence officer. After my military career, I became a consultant and worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for many years, dealing mostly with the Russians and Chinese. I was so busy with these jobs that I couldn’t write, so I started writing in 2005. So I’ve been a history writer for 17 years. Now that I’m getting older, I’ve more time to write. And the military tradition has passed on to my children.

Is it military DNA?

The U.S. Army is our family business (laugh). All of my three children are in the military. Two sons and a daughter, who is a US Marine. My sons are in the U.S. Army, the oldest one was deployed to Europe when the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, and my daughter was in Japan.

I will come back to the present topics later, but let us start at the beginning. Since you are an acclaimed author of books about WWII let’s start with the iconic question. Did Poland have the chance to defend in 1939?

They had the money, the resources, and the technical material to mount a defense against an enemy, they might have been able to hold out long enough for Britain and France to help out, but unfortunately, they were attacked by both – by Germany and, of course, by Russia, and the Polish strategic plan could not succeed under those conditions, they could not fight a two-front war. As soon as Germany and the Soviet Union, Hitler and Stalin, signed the secret Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact, it was hopeless to defeat them.

