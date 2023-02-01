Where is the Rubens painting from Kalisz?

From the very beginning the clergymen and firemen suspected arson aimed at covering up the traces of theft. The witnesses claimed that before the fire broke out, the historic painting had been cut out of its frame. I saw a fragment of canvas with my own eyes. These weren’t unburned remains: they were torn off – said the then vicar, rev. Andrzej Gaweł.

The history began with a drama. Around 2 am od December 13/14, 1973 a random person spotted a fire in St. Nicholas’ Cathedral in Kalisz. They raised the alarm. The clergymen looking after the temple couldn’t believe their eyes: the historic altar was burning. They called the fire brigade immediately and secured the tabernacle. The firemen worked long hours. They saved the church but they failed to rescue the altar which was decorated with two picture: a priceless 17th century canvas “The Descent from the Cross” by Peter Paul Rubens and an image of St. Nicholas by un unknown artist. Right after the rescue action questions arose about the causes of the tragedy. The case was puzzling because it was an altar and a world-class monument that had burnt.

“The Descent from the Cross” arrived in Kalisz around 1620. It was imported by Piotr Żeromski, a royal secretary, with family ties to Kalisz. Since the 17th century the painting had adorned the main altar. It left Kalisz only once – in September 1939, after the outbreak of the war, when the then parish priest deposited it in the National Museum in Warsaw. A few days after the capture of Kalisz the Germans arrested the priests in charge of St. Nicholas’ church, subjected them to multi-day tortures, but none of them revealed where the masterpiece was hidden. It was only discovered by the experts of Kai Mühlmann.

The Austrian historian of art Mühlmann was an important figure in the Nazi system of power. Ranked SS-Standartenführer, he served as secretary of state and director of the General Governorate’s Main Department of Knowledge and Science, but also as director of the organization called “Dienststelle Mühlmann” (Mühlmann’s Bureau). It is he who bears responsibility for looting and exporting works of art from occupied Poland.

The experts of this very “bureau” transported Rubens’ work back to Kalisz, meanwhile incorporated to the III Reich. The painting ended up in the town hall. After the war it returned to the altar of the church. It could be admired till the unlucky night. What really happened in Kalisz on December 13/14, 1973?

Unusual fire

Several years ago, in 2017, I met the witnesses of the drama. – It was no ordinary fire – Major Józef Dąbrowski, the fire brigade commander in charge of the firefighting operation at the time, argued at a meeting organized at the Museum of the Kalisz Region. – It was the only one of the fires without militia guards, there was nobody in uniform at all. There were a few plainclothes officers. There was a professor from Poznań who asked if we had swept anything after the fire. No, we didn’t sweep. A silver netting was sought, which should remain in the fire, because the burning temperature of the wood, the ignition temperature is 150 degrees (…) We did not find this mesh – he recalled.

