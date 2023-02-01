Eastern Express 01.02

A violent attack at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran leaving one man dead and two injured may seem an isolated event. Regardless of whether or not it had been motivated by the Iranian authorities, something Tehran vehemently denies, it only serves to underscore the tensions between the two countries. Divided by vital interests, regional alliances, and complicated history, Tehran and Baku remain at loggerheads, with recent events only exacerbating the situation. So, what exactly has made Iran and Azerbaijan such bitter rivals? TVP World prepared a report on the matter and invited Touraj Atabaki, professor at the Netherlands Royal Academy of Arts and Science’s International Institute of Social History, to shed more light on the issue.