Ukrainians from Słupsk, Poland, supply their frontline troops with homemade equipment

Ukrainian refugees and civilians from Słupsk, northern Poland, are making their contribution to the fight against the Russian aggression. Even though their homeland may be hundreds kilometres away they are doing all they can to help their heroes in preparing supplies for winter warfare.

February 24 will mark one year since the onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine. During this time, several million war refugees have found their way to Poland and have received comprehensive assistance in this neighbouring country. A thriving Ukrainian minority exists in Słupsk, where several hundred immigrants had arrived. They took the decision to support soldiers fighting on the front lines in addition to their continuous assistance to refugees, who are still flocking to the town.

Ukraine is supported by the whole world. Tanks, planes, launchers – this is how Ukrainians are fighting for their country. It is now winter, and the front line continues to run, where temperatures at night drop below minus 15 degrees Celsius. Soldiers in the trenches are lacking in warm and dry clothes. “They are cold. They have no way to warm themselves,” says Dariusz Cylupa of the Union of Ukrainians in Słupsk.

Local Ukrainian women are pleading with people to provide them with paraffin and discarded candles from churches. They are then melted in kettles in a neighbourhood kitchen before being reused to create “trench candles.” Using metal cans that have paper wicks inside of them, the wax is then added.

“We require roughly half a litre of melted wax for this kind of candle. A candle like this burns for two to three hours. It can be used to heat water as well as your freezing hands.” Lida Paszczuk, who escaped the conflict and eventually settled in Słupsk, tells us that such a candle can save the lives of brave warriors.

The production of these “trench candles” goes on every day. As soon as they are ready – thanks to these volunteers – they are sent to the front. In the thousands. Ukrainian women from Słupsk are not stopping at the candles. They also make camouflage nets for military equipment, where they tie pieces of fabric onto a net hung on a provisional frame. And this is how a camouflage net is created to protect against Russian drones. “We made grey and green nets a few weeks ago. Since it is winter there, we now know from our family that they require white ones. In order to make nets, we bought sheets”, recalls Nadiia Chornobay.

Since the start of the conflict, a humanitarian convoy travels from Słupsk to Ukraine every few days. It contains medical supplies, warm clothing, undergarments, and medications. A Ukrainian flag bearing the signatures of the troops from the battalion that received assistance from Słupsk has been handed to the city in a gesture of gratitude.