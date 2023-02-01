Ice storm disrupts US flights, over 1,800 cancelled

A widespread ice storm that hit several states in the United States has resulted in widespread flight cancellations and delays.

Airlines cancelled over 1,800 flights and delayed another 750, according to flight-tracking websites, with American Airlines leading the cancellations with nearly 800 flights and Southwest Airlines following with 501 cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a warning to travellers ahead of the storm, indicating that certain areas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, and Memphis, could experience snowy conditions and potentially face flight delays.

The US National Weather Service has also issued a forecast discussion, stating that the winter storm would continue to bring hazardous impacts to North and Central Texas until early Thursday morning.

The latest wave of cancellations comes as a fresh blow for Southwest Airlines, which faced government backlash for cancelling 16,700 flights over the holidays due to bad weather and an overwhelmed crew scheduling system.

In light of the ongoing situation, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Airlines have stated that they have proactively cancelled flights and notified passengers, in an effort to minimise inconvenience.

Overall, the ice storm has disrupted travel plans for many, and airlines are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, with the potential for further cancellations and delays.