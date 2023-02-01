President praises possible visit to Central Europe by Biden

Duda explained that details of Biden's forthcoming visit had not yet been revealed as security is paramount, but that he remains in close contact with the US president's administration.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s president has said any visit by the US president strengthens Poland’s security and is of huge value regardless of where in Central Europe the visit takes place.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in the Latvian capital of Riga on Wednesday, Andrzej Duda said: “Of course we expect a visit by President Joe Biden for the simple reason that it has been announced… Any visit by a president of the United States here at such a difficult time, so close to the war that is raging in Ukraine, is a reinforcement of our security… Politically it is of course of huge value, regardless of in which part of Europe the president will actually be this time.”

Asked on Monday by a Polish Radio journalist whether he would visit Poland in February, Biden said he would travel to Poland but did not yet know when.

According to earlier reports by NBC and CNN, the White House is considering a visit to Poland around the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.