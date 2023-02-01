NFL superstar Tom Brady announces his retirement

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League, has announced that he is retiring from the game.

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and was named the league’s most valuable player three times, made the announcement via a 53-second video message posted on Twitter. He said, “I am retiring for good. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.”

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Although he retired for a short time after the last season, he returned to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs before being eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Despite being a lightly regarded prospect when he was drafted 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady quickly turned around the fortunes of the Patriots franchise and went on to build out of it one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Tom Brady parts with the game after 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl selections, making for the most in league history.