Orlen to name Small Modular Reactor sites in April

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s state-owned fuel company PKN Orlen will announce the 25 locations that will be home for around 79 BWRX-300 small modular (nuclear) reactors (SMRs) in April, Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek said on Wednesday.

Obajtek said Poland planned to erect all the SMRs by 2038.

“In April we will announce the 25 sites for 79 SMRs,” Obajtek told reporters.

He added the project will run through the company’s Orlen Synthos Green Energy subsidiary, which will build the reactors.

The project dove-tails with Canada’s plans to construct the world’s first nuclear plant with a BWRX-300 reactor. The plant, to be operable by the end of 2028, will be located in Darlington, Ontario.