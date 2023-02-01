Ukraine clampdown on corruption sees raids on tycoon and tax office

Ukrainian authorities have launched a widespread clampdown on corruption, with the homes of two prominent figures having been now searched in the crackdown. The home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy for one was searched by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as part of an investigation into possible financial crimes.

The SBU alleges that Kolomoiskiy was involved in a scheme to embezzle over USD 1 bn from oil producer Ukrnafta and oil refinery Ukrtatnafta, companies which he formerly partially owned.

Meanwhile, the home of former interior minister Arsen Avakov has also been searched as part of an investigation into a helicopter crash that killed 14 people.

The raids come just two days before Ukraine hosts a crucial summit with the European Union, in which Kyiv hopes to demonstrate its commitment to cracking down on corruption and furthering its goal of joining the wealthy bloc.

The country’s efforts to combat corruption have taken on greater importance following Russia’s invasion, as Ukraine relies on Western support and needs to implement reforms in order to join the EU.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently presided over the first major political shake-up of the war, following an outcry over a corruption scandal involving an army food contract. He has promised more personnel decisions and new reforms in the social, legal, and political spheres in the coming days.

The Servant of the People party, of which Zelenskiy is a member, announced that the entire management of the Customs Service will be dismissed, and notices of suspicion have been served to high-ranking defence ministry officials.

The crackdown on corruption, which began with Zelenskiy’s anti-corruption campaign in late 2021 targeting wealthy “oligarchs” is seen as vital to Ukraine’s future, both in terms of its own development and its ability to counter the effects of Russia’s invasion.

As senior member of the Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, stated, “The country will change during the war. If someone is not ready for change, then the state itself will come and help them change.”