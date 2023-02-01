President proposes special court to try Russians for war crimes

Speaking on Wednesday in the Latvian capital of Riga, where he met with his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits (R), Andrzej Duda said the court was one of the most important goals of the two heads of state.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland’s president has said a special court should be established to ensure criminal responsibility for war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Latvian capital of Riga, where he met with his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits, Andrzej Duda said the court was one of the most important goals of the two heads of state.

“As lawyers also talking with experts we know perfectly well that there exists a certain loophole in international law, that does not allow Russian war criminals to be put before the International Criminal Court”, Duda told a joint press conference with Levits.

The Polish president went on to say that in order for justice to be served, as was needed for war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine, a special Criminal Tribunal must be established.

He gave his assurance that together with his Latvian counterpart he was working and would continue to work on the issue. “We will also talk to our friends in the international arena,” Duda said. “This is one of the most important things we currently want to achieve.”