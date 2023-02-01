He’s feline fine! Kitten found hiding in closet three days after explosion tears house apart

The 1.5-year-old cat named Miluś was spotted amongst the rubble three days after a gas explosion ripped through the building of the Evangelical-Augsburg Parish in Katowice.

Firefighters searching the remains of a tenement house which exploded in Katowice have miraculously found a kitten sheltering inside a closet.

The 1.5-year-old cat named Miluś was spotted amongst the rubble three days after a gas explosion ripped through the building of the Evangelical-Augsburg Parish in the city’s Szopienice district.

Miluś was rushed to the Katowice Veterinary Centre in Silesia where he was found to be ‘scared but unharmed’.Katowickie Centrum Weterynarii w Silesii/Facebook

Passing the black and white moggy to local animal care society TOZ Katowice, the pet was rushed to the Katowice Veterinary Centre in Silesia where he was found to be ‘scared but unharmed’.

Posting on social media, the vets said: “Thanks to TOZ Katowice, Miluś was found and after a checkup with Vet. Marta Rzepy, we already know that his condition is stable and not life threatening.”

Miluś’s owner said his discovery has helped her two daughters who are recovering in hospital following the explosion.Private archive

It added that a second cat named Szarotka was still missing.

The cats’ owners, three-year-old Diana and five-year-old Małgosia were severely injured in the explosion which is said to have been caused after a neighbour intentionally caused the gas leak.

The family’s second cat Szarotka is still missing.Private archive

The girls’ mother Joanna Ucińska said: “We found out that our kitten Miluś has been found.

“We’re so happy. Miluś is a swashbuckling rascal, he’ll be easier to soothe after everything that’s happened.

Earlier a six-year-old Yorkie called Maks was found a few hours after the accident and was taken care of by veterinaries.Komenda Miejska Państwowej Straży Pożarnej w Katowicach/Facebook

“The girls asked to show them pictures of Miluś, they were touched that he was so dirty and that his fur was tousled.

“Małgosia was very worried about the cats, she cried a lot. She would wake up crying and screaming for them. She asked where they were.”

According to the tenants, two dogs and two cats lived in the rectory building.

The explosion is said to have been caused after a neighbour intentionally created the gas leak.Komenda Miejska Państwowej Straży Pożarnej w Katowicach/Facebook

One of the dogs, Maks, a six-year-old Yorkie, was found a few hours after the accident and was taken care of by veterinaries.

He had several burns on the skin and around the nose.

At the moment there is still an ongoing search for the remaining pets, another Yorkie called Smurf and six-year-old Szarotka.