Erdoğan tells Sweden to ‘not bother’ with NATO application

“Sweden should not bother to try at this point. We will not say ‘yes’ to their NATO application as long as they allow burning of the Koran,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a speech to his AK Party deputies in parliament on Wednesday.

In Sweden, burning the Koran or books important to other religions, as well as national flags, is not prohibited by law. Doing so is considered within the bounds of freedom of speech.

The situation is different in Finland, where it can be considered an insult to religious feelings or an insult. Consequently, police in Helsinki prevented the public burning of a Koran on Tuesday.

The burning of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen was carried out by Swedish-Danish activist Rasmus Paludan. This has led to tensions between Ankara and Stockholm, and the Turkish side has stated that it will not ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister, arrived in Estonia on Wednesday, where he met with his counterpart Urmas Reinsalu. At a joint press conference – responding to a hypothetical question about whether Turkey would agree for Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance in the face of Russia’s uncovered plans to attack one or both of the countries – the head of Turkish diplomacy noted that even then “Ankara’s position would remain unchanged.”

“If both countries fulfil their commitments, we will consider the requests favourably. Without this, regardless of the situation, our position will not change. Also, our concerns must be taken into account, not only theirs,” Çavuşoğlu said.