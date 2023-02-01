President Duda decorates Latvian President with Poland’s highest order

Polish Andrzej Duda awarded Latvian President Eglis Levits on Wednesday Poland’s highest distinction – the order of the White Eagle, while the head of Latvia’s state reciprocated decorating Poland’s president the Order of Viesturs, amidst Duda’s three-day visit to Latvia.

The Order of the White Eagle is Poland’s highest order awarded to both civilians and the military for their merits. Its origins date back to November 1, 1705, when Augustus II the Strong, King of Poland and Elector of Saxony, created it and awarded it for the first time bestowing the order on eight of his closest diplomatic and political supporters.

The Order of the White Eagle is thus one of the world’s oldest distinctions still in use today.

The Order of Viesturs was established on May 12, 1938, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the emergence of an independent State of Latvia.

The Polish presidential Foreign Affairs Bureau (BPM) wrote that President Levits also decorated the head of BPM Marcin Przydacz, presidential minister Małgorzata Paprocka and Polish Ambassador to Latvia Monika Michaliszyn with the Crosses of Recognition.

Ryga. Prezydent @AndrzejDuda otrzymał od @valstsgriba 🇱🇻 Order Westharda.

Prezydentowi Łotwy Andrzej Duda przyznał Order Orła Białego 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/2zVTOuIlxB

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) February 1, 2023

Poland’s Presidential Couple commenced their visit to Latvia on Tuesday.

Welcome, dear President Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda on your official visit to Latvia! In this crucial time for Europe, we will discuss security, our tireless support for Ukraine and issues of bilateral relations. 🇱🇻🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/kkDJ2PJWYG

— Egils Levits (@valstsgriba) February 1, 2023

During the presidents’ Wednesday meeting, they discussed regional security in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Polish President’s Office (KPRP).