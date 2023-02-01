Russia’s War of Aggression Against Ukraine – International Conference

The three-day event focused on Russia’s war against Ukraine organised by the Pilecki Institute’s branch in Berlin, is attracting attention from experts, scholars, and policymakers from around the world. The conference is taking place from the 1st to the 3rd of February 2023.

The conference features a rich program of panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions examining various aspects of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Participants will delve into the conflict’s origins, the role of international actors, and the impact on the region and beyond.

The conference provides a platform for experts to share their insights and knowledge, as well as engage in productive dialogues about potential solutions to the crisis.

The conference has drawn a diverse and engaged audience, including government officials, military experts, academics, and representatives from civil society. It offers a rare opportunity for participants to hear about the latest developments in the conflict, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and exchange ideas with their peers from across the globe.

The organisers of the conference believe that it will play a crucial role in advancing our understanding of the conflict and in promoting peace and stability in the region. They hope that the event will serve as a catalyst for further action and bring the international community closer to finding a lasting resolution to the conflict.

This conference is an event for anyone with an interest in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine and its broader implications for European security.

It is taking place in Berlin, Germany and is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate in the discussions.