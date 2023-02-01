Spanish great’s unknown play uncovered by AI

A previously undiscovered play by Felix Lope de Vega, one of Spain’s greatest authors, has been uncovered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The technology was used to transcribe anonymous historic works in Spain’s National Library archives. The play, entitled “La francesa Laura” (The Frenchwoman Laura), was written by the Baroque playwright a few years before his death in 1635.

The copy of the manuscript, which dates back to the late 17th century, was discovered through the efforts of researchers from Vienna and Valladolid universities who used AI to transcribe 1,300 anonymous manuscripts and books at the National Library.

The authorship of each work was then determined by checking it against a selection of words used by different writers.

The National Library stated that the words used in “La francesa Laura” were found to be “closely aligned with Lope’s, and not with those of the other 350 playwrights who were part of the experiment”.

The findings were then corroborated by traditional philological research resources.

The plot of “La francesa Laura” takes place in France and centres around the daughter of the Duke of Brittany and the wife to Count Arnaldo, who captures the attention of the heir to the French throne. Despite her rejection of him, her jealous husband tries to poison her. In the end, Laura’s righteousness is proven and happiness is restored.

The book will be released in Spanish by Gredos publishing house in the coming months. The discovery of “La francesa Laura” highlights the success of AI technology in uncovering hidden gems in library archives, saving years of human effort.