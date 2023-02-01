U.S., India leverage arms, AI partnership to outstrip China

Tuesday saw the U.S. launch a new partnership with India and President Joe Biden was not concealing his hopes that it would help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Washington’s intention is to have more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to balance out China’s Huawei Technologies presence there. The plan also includes welcoming more Indian computer chip specialists to the United States and encouraging companies from both countries to collaborate on military equipment such as artillery systems.

But for the U.S. it is far from simple as on one hand, it restricts military technology transfers and visas for immigrant workers, on the other India is heavily dependent on Moscow for military hardware.

The partnership called “the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies” was inaugurated on Tuesday by Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, meeting with senior officials from both countries at the White House.

“The larger challenge posed by China – its economic practices, its aggressive military moves, its efforts to dominate the industries of the future and to control the supply chains of the future – have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi,” Sullivan said.

Also on Doval’s three-day visit schedule – meeting Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington D.C.

On Monday, Sullivan and Doval took part in a Chamber of Commerce event with corporate leaders from Lockheed Martin Corp, Adani Enterprises and Applied Materials Inc.

Although India is part of the Biden administration’s signature Asian engagement project, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), it has opted against joining the IPEF trade pillar negotiations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government was approached by General Electric for permission to produce jet engines with India that would power aircraft operated and produced by India, according to the White House, which says a review is underway.

New Delhi claimed that the U.S. government would review General Electric’s application swiftly and that both countries would concentrate on joint production of “key items of mutual interest” in defence.

The U.S. and India also established a quantum technology coordination mechanism and shook hands to set up a task force with India’s Semiconductor Mission, the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA) and the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) to promote the development of semiconductor ecosystems.

India’s space program will collaborate with NASA on human space flight opportunities and other projects, the Indian statement said.

China makes an outcry about “technology hegemony”

Washington has been irked with New Delhi’s participation in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil – a resource that feeds Russia’s war machine allowing it to continue the invasion of Ukraine.

But Washington has soft-pedalled this fact in relations with India while condoning New Delhi’s more staunch stance on China. The U.S., after all, is stepping up pressure itself on Chinese tech, limiting the access of the country’s top mobile producer to American suppliers.

In a reaction to the news that the U.S. might step up pressure on Chinese tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers, Beijing slammed Washington on Tuesday accusing it of pursuing “technology hegemony”.

The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, would tighten restrictions imposed in 2019 that limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, was allowed to buy some less-advanced components.

Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the centre of conflict between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. U.S. officials claim Huawei poses a security risk and might facilitate Chinese espionage, an accusation the company denies.

“China is gravely concerned about the reports,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, accusing Washington of “over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power” to suppress Chinese competitors.

“Such practices are contrary to the principles of market economy” and are “blatant technological hegemony,” Mao claimed.

The official vowed Beijing would “defend the legitimate rights” of its companies but gave no indication of how it would retaliate. This is not the first time that Beijing makes empty threats following U.S. action against its companies.

The U.S.’ move to ban sales of advanced processor chips, music and maps along with other services from Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit hit Huawei’s smartphone business hard. In a bid to stay above water, the Chines tech giant sold its low-end Honor smartphone brand to revive sales by separating it from the sanctions on its corporate parent.

Reportedly, the Biden administration now is considering discontinuing granting export licences to U.S. companies that had once allowed them to sell less-advanced chips and technologies not deemed a security risk to Huawei.

Having removed U.S. components from its network and other products, the Chinese company, for its part, proved flexible enough to launch new business lines serving factories, self-driving cars and other industrial customers. Huawei’s hopes are that those are less vulnerable to U.S. pressure, and says its business is starting to rebound.

“In 2020, we successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode,” Eric Xu, one of three Huawei executives who take turns as chairman, said in a December letter to employees. “U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we’re back to business as usual.” According to Xu, last year’s revenue of USD 91.6 billion differed little from that of 2021.