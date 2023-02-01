Eight rockets hit Turkish military base in northern Iraq

A total of eight rockets reportedly struck a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, with two landing inside the compound, the Erbil-based Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), a security body in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, said on Wednesday.

Citing the same source, Rudaw, a Kurdish media group in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, said the attack resulted in no casualties.

The CTD, as reported by Rudaw, said that the projectiles targeted the Zilkan military base in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh. While two rockets landed inside the base, the others fell in its vicinity.

Reportedly, the Islamic Resistance Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, an Iran-backed armed faction, claimed responsibility for the attack through its telegram channels. The brigade said they had fired 20 rockets at the military base, threatening to export their operations into Turkish territory.

“We declare that our operations are continuing… and will not stop unless there is an immediate and complete withdrawal by the occupier [Turkish forces]. And if the occupier insists on staying, our operations will expand and target military positions inside Turkish land, and God is witness to what we say,” read a statement from the faction.

Zilkan has been a frequent target in recent years of similar attacks, largely attributed to Iran-backed Iraqi militias.

As for the Islamic Resistance Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, it is by no means its maiden attack, as the group has previously prided itself on carrying out other attacks on military bases hosting Turkish troops in Iraq, including an attack on Zilkan in December.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly slammed Turkey for camping its forces at the base. The outrage culminated when a deadly shelling in July, blamed on Turkey killed nine Iraqi tourists and injured tens of others.