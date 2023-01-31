Slovakia to hold early election, pro-Ukraine position at stake

The parliament of Slovakia has decided to shorten its four-year term by five months. This means earlier than usual parliamentary elections will be held in the country on September 30. The Slovak centre-right government had lost a no-confidence vote meaning parties were unable to form a minority cabinet.

The government under Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost the no-confidence vote in December after Freedom and Solidarity Party withdrew from the ruling coalition. The decision was made because, in the opinion of the party, the government was not doing enough in response to growing living costs.





The sides represented by the parties in the elections are made up of pro-Western liberal, conservative parties and leftist formations including those wanting to end sending of weapons to neighbouring Ukraine. They include the Smer party of ex-prime minister Robert Fico that adopted a stance similar to Hungary’s PM Victor Orban in blocking EU sanctions on Russia.





Slovakia has so far supplied Ukraine with infantry vehicles, artillery and a battery of the S-300 air defence system. It has shown its full compliance with NATO and EU policies.





Opinion polls are giving the leftist opposition Smer and Hlas (Voice) parties a lead over the parties of the former government.