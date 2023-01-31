U.S. and allies impose more sanctions on Myanmar regime

The U.S. and its allies have imposed new sanctions on the Myanmar regime two years after the coup that took power in the country. Energy officials and members of the junta are among those targeted.

According to the Treasury Department statement sanctions were imposed on the Union Election Commission, mining companies and several energy officials.





The United Kingdom as well as Canada and Australia have joined the sanctions.

📣 US sanctioned managing director & dty managing direct of MOGE, responsible for biggest source of foreign revenue to #Myanmar junta, as well as illegal junta energy minister. But it stopped short of sanctioning MOGE. Lucrative mining enterprises targeted https://t.co/w83HfyQeqq

— Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) January 31, 2023

Myanmar’s military led a coup d’état in February 2021, after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasi-civilian political system created by the military, which led to a decade of unprecedented reform.





Since that time the country has seen constant fighting between the military junta and the opposition.





The U.S. move targets the managing director and deputy managing director of MOGE, a state-owned enterprise providing the junta with the financial fuel to strengthen its position in their country and abroad, the U.S. Treasury Department said.