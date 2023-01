The ground assaults near Bakhmut had brought the Russian forces some limited gains. Yet these enemy attacks were thwarted by the Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut, as well at the towns to its northeast likewise southwest. Ukrainian reconnaissance “Hornets” are on the loose, while UAVs are still taking the fight to the Russians. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, over the last twenty four hours Kyiv’s forces managed to repulse Russian assaults on as many as 10 sections of the front.