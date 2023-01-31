Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili is moved from jail to intensive care

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, is being transferred to an intensive care unit after his health declined in jail, the ex-president’s family spokesman and a political aide told Georgian television. A Tbilisi clinic where the former leader is being treated has rejected this claim.

Pro-Western reformer Saakashvili was the country’s leader from 2004 to 2013. Now he is serving a six-year imprisonment sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

The imprisoned ex-president has been treated at the Vivamedi facility since May 2022. Doctors said earlier this month that Saakashvili contracted a mild form of COVID and therefore did not need treatment in intensive care.https://t.co/mpfzgKpvhg

His medical team said his health had deteriorated since he started serving the jail conviction in October 2021. Saakashvili went on several hunger strikes. His lawyers sought to have his sentence suspended so that he could be treated abroad.





“Saakashvili’s health condition has worsened. He is being transferred right now to the ICU for intensive care,” Giorgi Chaladze, ex-president’s aide told reporters.





The head of the Vivamedi clinic where the politician is being treated has stated the ex-leader is not in a critical condition.





“His vital signs are stable today, as Mr Saakashvili himself notes … Today, his bloods are stable and respiratory indicators are too. He is now testing negative for COVID-19. His supporters should be happy,” Zurab Chkhaidze, the head of the Vivamedi Clinic assured.





Private Formula TV station is reporting that Saakashvili remains in his room in the clinic.

Georgian gov killing President ⁦@SaakashviliM⁩ in prison

6 Central-East Europe Presidents courageously opposed RU invasion of GE

12 VIII 2008 Tbilisi

Presidents:

– of UA Juschenko poisoned

– of PL Lech Kaczyński killed

– Saakashvili poisoned

MOSCOW’s LONG ARM

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aX5pbIPCdz

Saakasvhili’s political rivals say he is simulating the illness in an attempt to leave the country or to secure an early release from prison.

"One of the free world's greatest allies in the post-Soviet era lies dying as a political prisoner in his home country, having been deliberately poisoned."

Saakashvili does not deserve this slow death – time for US and European diplomacy to free him https://t.co/ZeGLu2dIDv

Georgia’s President Mikheil Saakashvili was a strong supporter of a pro-western course in reforms of the post-Soviet republic and also a strong supporter of wider changes in the region.





He was pursuing for Georgia to integrate with the European Union and NATO. Saakashvili was also a close ally to the Polish president Lech Kaczyński. The latter travelled to Tbilisi to stop the Russian aggression on the country in 2008, giving his now memorable speech on Russian neo-imperial tendencies, which foresaw the future aggression of Russia now being enacted on Ukraine.