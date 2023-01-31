Pope greeted by crowds in Congo at start of Africa trip

Crowds of the faithful cheered Pope Francis as he arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa. Pope Francis is the first pope who decided to visit Congo since the pontificate of John Paul II, back in 1985 when the country’s name was Zaire. About half of Congo’s 90 million population are Roman Catholics.

Thousands of people waving Congolese and Vatican flags cheered the pope with a heartfelt welcome for the head of the Holy See. Congolese Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde was the first to greet the pope.

“For me, it’s the first time I’m seeing him other than on television. It’s a moment of joy,” said a Catholic priest who spent hours waiting for the pope, Alain Difima.

The pope was heading to a welcome ceremony in the Presidential palace and then a meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi. Afterwards, the pontiff will give a speech to authorities, diplomats and representatives of civil society.

The pope will celebrate a solemn Mass on Wednesday. He will also meet with victims of violence from the eastern part of the country, blighted by armed conflict between rebels from the M23 group and government troops.





“I wanted to go to Goma but we can’t because of the war,” the pope told the media speaking about a possible visit to a city in eastern Congo.

Congo holds some of the world’s greatest natural resources including diamonds, gold, copper, cobalt, tin, tantalum and lithium. The rich resources are behind the country facing frequent conflicts between militia groups and the government.





Eastern Congo has also been plagued by violence stemming from the long and complex fallout from the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.





The Catholic Church has a central role in running education and health facilities in the country.