Eastern Express 31.01

Israel is seen as the prime suspect behind a Saturday drone attack targeting a military installation near the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The strike occurred a little over a day after an Israeli official disclosed how his country is doing much to help Ukraine “behind the scenes.” Israeli operations against Iranian military facilities could indeed be of help to Ukraine if they result in delaying drone deliveries to Moscow.

Kacper Kita, an analyst at NLAD.PL joined TVP World on Eastern Express to speculate on the possibilities, and provide analysis on the situation.