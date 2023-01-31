US president confirms plans to visit Poland

Biden confirmed his intention to come to Poland following a question from a Polish public radio journalist.

Michael Reynolds/PAP/EPA

US President Joe Biden has said that he will visit Poland but added that he doesn’t know when.

According to earlier NBC News and CNN reports, the White House was considering a presidential trip to Poland to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Reacting to the news, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the President’s International Politics Bureau, told PAP: “From our perspective, President Joe Biden’s visit to Europe in the near future would be an important event.”

Przydacz added that it would be the US that would organise the visit as President Biden would probably visit more countries during his trip to Europe.