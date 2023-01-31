Poland, Baltic states sign declaration on regional security cooperation

The document signed on Tuesday in Riga by Poland's Zbigniew Rau, Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis, Latvia's Edgars Rinkevics and Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu stated that the four countries "share a similar historical experience of aggression and severe oppression by revisionist totalitarian regimes during many decades of the 20th century."

Toms Kalnins/PAP/EPA

The foreign ministers of Poland and the three Baltic states have signed a joint declaration on tightening security cooperation in the region.

The document signed on Tuesday in Riga by Poland’s Zbigniew Rau, Lithuania’s Gabrielius Landsbergis, Latvia’s Edgars Rinkevics and Estonia’s Urmas Reinsalu stated that the four countries “share a similar historical experience of aggression and severe oppression by revisionist totalitarian regimes during many decades of the 20th century.”

The four countries, all of which border Russia, have been vocal in the calls for enhanced security cooperation in order to deter Moscow from further aggression.

“Due to our common past, we have developed a similar understanding of potential threats and the determination to strengthen our security and protect our independence and territorial integrity,” the declaration said.

“During the last decades, we have developed close and successful cooperation based on a like-minded approach to many issues on the regional and international agenda, especially foreign and security policy, energy independence, connectivity and transport infrastructure,” it added.

The four diplomats said in the declaration that “Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland share a close vision on the actions necessary to deter and defend against security threats in the region.”

“Together we have elaborated initiatives aimed at fighting against hybrid threats, ensuring deterrence and defence, strengthening border security, as well as supporting Ukraine that have later been successfully implemented in various forms and frameworks including the European Union, Nato and the United Nations,” the declaration added.

The foreign ministers also stressed the necessity to continue political, military, financial support and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the importance of cooperation within Nato as “the cornerstone of our security.”