Polish presidential couple arrives in Latvia

President Andrzej Duda and first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda have arrived in Latvia. In the country’s capital city of Riga, the Polish leader will meet with Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš and representatives of the Polish-Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the head of the International Policy Office, Marcin Przydacz, the most important issues to be discussed during the political consultations with the Latvian president are related to security, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, economic cooperation and the creation of a criminal liability mechanism for Russian war crimes.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda z Małżonką rozpoczynają wizytę na Łotwie. Dominujący temat rozmów m. in. z @valstsgriba 🇱🇻 – bezpieczeństwo wschodniej flanki #NATO.





The president and the first lady will also meet with members of the Polish minority in Latvia, and later with the Archbishop of Riga, Zbigniew Stankiewicz.





The official welcome of the Polish presidential couple, Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda on Wednesday, will be followed by the presentation of state distinctions.





The presidents of Poland and Latvia will hold a face-to-face meeting, followed by plenary sessions of the delegations chaired by both presidents. At noon, in the presence of Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits, the Cultural and Educational Cooperation Programme for 2023-2026 is to be signed.





Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits will also lay flowers at the Monument to Freedom – a symbol of independence of the Latvian state. The Polish president will also be meeting the Prime Minister of Latvia Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš and the chairman of the Latvian Saeima Edvards Smiltēns.

Rozpoczyna się wizyta @AndrzejDuda w #Ryga W planach rozmowy https://t.co/3R0DAHad83. z @valstsgriba, premierem oraz spotkanie z Polonią. @marcin_przydacz szef @BPM_KPRP: „Będzie dominować tematyka bezpieczeństwa, państwa pracują nad agendą szczytu NATO w Wilnie"



The president is also to visit the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia established in 1993, which exhibits artifacts, archived documents, and educates the public on the Soviet occupation (1940-1941 and 1944-1991) and the German occupation (1941-1944) even though part of Latvia had remained in German hands until May 1945.





On Thursday, Andrzej Duda will meet with representatives of the Polish-Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Latvian guests.





The last stop of the Polish leader’s visit will be a joint meeting with President Egils Levits with representatives of the expert community, media and NGOs working on the current security challenges.